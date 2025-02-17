Village of Cache Creek issues water restrictions following line break

Photo: Pixabay

UPDATE 4 p.m.

The Village of Cache Creek has issued a stage 4 water advisory for some users following a line break in its water distribution system.

The issue is separate from the equipment failure that put the village on a boil water advisory Sunday evening and is expected to remain in place for another 48 hours.

In a Voyent Alert, the village said the water advisory will remain in effect until the issue is resolves.

“Unfortunately, at this time, we do not have an estimated timeline for when the issue will be fully resolved,” the alert said.

The line break is near the high zone reservoir and is impacted properties on the high zone system. More details on which addresses are impacted are available online.

Residents affected by the advisory are being advised to conserve water by avoiding running dishwashers and washing machines, not using water to clean surfaces and to reduce toilet flushes.

“Your cooperation is vital in helping our community get through this situation,” the alert said.

“We understand that these measures may be inconvenient, but they are crucial in maintaining our water supply during this challenging time.”

ORIGINAL 2 p.m.

While repairs have been made to its water treatment plant system, the Village of Cache Creek says it expects a boil water advisory to remain in effect for another 48 hours.

The village issued a boil water advisory after a piece of equipment failed at its water treatment plant Sunday evening.

In a Voyent Alert Monday afternoon, the village said the system is working normally again but a third party lab test is still required before the advisory can be lifted.

“Based on this and the holiday, we anticipate another 48 hours to confirm that we can remove the advisory,” the alert said.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before drinking, cooking or brushing your teeth. Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing food and baby formula.

Water can still be used for non-consumable uses including laundry and bathing.