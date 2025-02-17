Repairs complete but Village of Cache Creek expects another 48 hours before boil water advisory is lifted

Photo: Pixabay

While repairs have been made to its water treatment plant system, the Village of Cache Creek says it expects a boil water advisory to remain in effect for another 48 hours.

The village issued a boil water advisory after a piece of equipment failed at its water treatment plant Sunday evening.

In a Voyent Alert Monday afternoon, the village said the system is working normally again but a third party lab test is still required before the advisory can be lifted.

“Based on this and the holiday, we anticipate another 48 hours to confirm that we can remove the advisory,” the alert said.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before drinking, cooking or brushing your teeth. Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing food and baby formula.

Water can still be used for non-consumable uses including laundry and bathing.