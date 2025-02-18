SD73 says right opportunity needed to see return of Safer School Streets program

Photo: KTW file Schubert Drive runs past Arthur Hatton Elementary School in North Kamloops.

While the City of Kamloops wants to continue a program that would close roads to traffic near schools, the Kamloops-Thompson school district says it will depend on finding the right opportunity.

The two-week pilot program saw vehicle traffic restricted on Schubert Drive and Chestnut Avenue near Arthur Hatton elementary from May to June in 2023. The goal was to increase safety and encourage healthier lifestyles.

At a joint meeting between the City of Kamloops and SD73 last week, Coun. Nancy Bepple said the program was a “huge success” from the city’s point of view and there was interest in bringing it back.

She asked that SD73 consider running the program once again in partnership with the city.

“It was very well received by that school, and it seems like there would be opportunities in the future,” Bepple said.

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said there are a number of moving parts in introducing such a program, including finding a willing school to participate and consultation with that school’s community.

“I think that it’s always something that we can have continued discussions around, looking for opportunities to bring forward to our staff and see whether or not there’s an opportunity for students and families and schools to participate in those joint opportunities,” she said.

"I think part of it is really making sure that our community and the specific school community is engaged and in support and in agreement with the types of things that are being suggested."

Superintendent Rhonda Nixon said SD73 agreed with Bepple that there were many strengths to the 2023 pilot.

While a report following the 2023 pilot found 90 per cent of parents surveyed were aware of the program before it started, Nixon said a key message shared by parents was to slow down the rollout.

“Although we did a lot of advertising ahead, still some parents, we just got a little bit of feedback that we need to go a bit slower make sure we bring them on board with us,” she said.

That report was prepared by the City of Kamloops, SD73 and Interior Health and found 61 per cent of parents and 70 per cent of staff surveyed supported the program continuing.

According to the report, the city was looking to continue or expand the program in partnership with SD73.