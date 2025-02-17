Kamloops Mounties seek suspect after hundreds in groceries stolen from store

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly made off with hundreds of dollars worth of groceries.

According to police, officers received a report of a theft involving several hundred dollars worth of groceries from a commercial location on the 900-block of Columbia Street.

“So far, police have been unable to identify the suspect and are releasing an image of her to the public in an attempt to further the investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier in a news release.

The suspect is described as having distinct pink hair, and was wearing a blue Reebok hoodie, multicoloured leggings and grey Crocs at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect can call police at 250-828-3000.