Kamloops chamber musicians to play works of legendary German composer

Photo: Chamber Musicians of Kamloops Pianists Dimiter Terziev and Naomi Cloutier

A concert to be held by the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops will see two pianists take on the works of a legendary German composer.

In a news release, CMK said the event, called Drama, Dance, Brahms, will see pianists Dimiter Terziev and Naomi Cloutier play the works of Johannes Brahms, including his first piano concerto and Hungarian Dances.

“This program brings the warmth, vibrancy and humour of Johannes Brahms to the forefront in an evening of energy, flair and tenderness,” CMK said.

The concert will be held on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Sixth Avenue and Douglas Street.

Tickets and information on other CMK concerts are available online.