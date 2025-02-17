Brown's Team B.C. steals six in big win over hometown favourite at Scotties

Photo: Curling Canada

Corryn Brown’s Kamloops Curling Club rink improved to 3-1 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Monday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont., where they stole six from local favourite Northern Ontario en route to a 9-3 win.

The B.C. champs were up 3-0 by the time Krista McCarville got on the board, scoring three of her own to tie the game in the fifth end.

Brown scored two in the sixth. When McCarville missed with her last rock, it allowed B.C. to steal two more in the seventh — and that was all the separation they needed.

The Brown rink threw 83 per cent as a team, paced by lead Samatha Fisher’s 97 per cent.

At 3-1, B.C. is in a three-way tie near the top of the Scotties standings. Only Rachel Homan’s Team Canada has a better record — 3-0, which they will put on the line later in the day on Monday.

Brown will hope to add another to the win column on Monday evening, taking on winless Nunavut (0-3) at 4 p.m. B.C. time.

Team B.C. is off on Tuesday, set to face Homan and the defending national champions on Wednesday morning.

Pool play wraps up on Thursday.

The 18-team field is divided into two pools with the top three in each advancing to the championship round. The four Page playoff teams will emerge from that group of six.

The victor crowned Feb. 23 will represent Canada at the world championship, which gets underway on March 15 in Uijeongbu, South Korea.