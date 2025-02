Photo: Pixabay

Equipment failure at a water treatment plant has put the Village of Cache Creek under a boil water advisory.

In a Voyent Alert, the village said staff were working to resolve the issue and residents will be contacted once new information becomes available.

Residents are advised to boil drinking water for at least a minute at a rolling boil and to boil water for any activities where it may be ingested.

Water may still be used for washing and bathing.