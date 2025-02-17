Kamloops forecast calls for mid-week flurries, temperatures to rise

Snow is forecast to fall in Kamloops over the coming week, but a dramatic rise in temperatures may turn flurries into showers by the weekend.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gary Lee said flurries can be expected Monday morning but will taper off by the afternoon. Monday will see a high of 2 C and a low of -9 C.

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday with a high of 0 C during the day and a low of -2 C at night.

“Tuesday night, we do have a frontal system moving and approaching the coastal section of B.C., so more persistent snow will start to affect the interior of B.C. Wednesday morning,” Lee said.

Temperatures will peak at 1 C on Wednesday. Periods of snow and a low of 0 C is anticipated during the night.

Thursday is forecast to see cloudy conditions and temperatures will climb to a high of 5 C during the day. Overcast skies will continue into the evening with a low of 1 C.

Lee said a weather system will move into the region Thursday night and into Friday, bringing warmer temperatures.

Friday is forecast to see a daytime high of 10 C and an overnight low of 4 C as cloudy skies remain.

Environment Canada is predicting overcast conditions to continue into the weekend with highs around 13 C.

“There’s a slight chance of snow towards the weekend, but right now, Friday, Saturday is still quite uncertain,” Lee said.