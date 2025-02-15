BC Housing considering 'temporary transitional housing project' on River Street

Photo: Castanet This plot of land on River Street, highlighted in red, is being eyed by BC Housing for a potential temporary homeless shelter.

BC Housing is considering whether to build a transitional housing project for vulnerable people on River Street in downtown Kamloops.

In a statement emailed to Castanet Kamloops, BC Housing said it is working with the City of Kamloops to “explore the feasibility of a temporary transitional housing project" on four vacant lots in the 1200-block of River Street — currently a gravel parking lot.

“The province and BC Housing recognize the need for additional housing options for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Kamloops,” the statement said.

BC Housing said this work is still in the early stages, and project details like unit count and timelines are still being discussed.

“BC Housing is committed to keeping the community informed throughout this process,” the statement said.

“We continue to work with the city and non-profit partners on short and long-term housing solutions in the community. In later phases of this project, community members will be able to stay engaged with BC Housing on this project.”

The site is a gravel lot located directly to the east of the River Street Community Garden and near the Yacht Club.

The Yacht Club has hosted a temporary winter shelter for the past couple of years. The Mustard Seed Kamloops took over operations in 2022 and 2023 and returned to reopen the shelter for the 2024-25 winter season.

River Street residents have already started voicing concerns about the potential of a new shelter in the area, taking to email and social media and urging neighbours to speak out if they are in support of challenging the proposal.

“As a nearby resident and user of the parks and facilities in this area, I strongly oppose this idea and look to put the wheels in motion to have our concerns heard at city hall,” one man said in an email shared with Castanet Kamloops.