CFJC TV Boogie the Bridge registrants can enter to win a prize pack worth $1K

CFJC TV Boogie the Bridge registrants can enter to win a prize pack worth more than $1,000.

The contest is open only to those registered to participate in Boogie.

The prize package includes classes at Let’s Move Studio, VIP passes to the Dunes, Kami the Fish merch from the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, an XL pizza from Fresh Slice in Aberdeen Mall, a Run Club gift certificate, coffee from Starbucks, a BDC gift bag, Boogie the Bridge socks, a Volunteer Kamloops gift bag, a month’s pass to Totem Fitness and treats from We Love Dogs, as well as gift cards for Pita Pit, Peter’s Pasta, Chook Eatery, Señor Froggies and Local.

The contest closes on March 15. Boogie is set to run on April 27.

