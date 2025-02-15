United Way gives cold weather grants to BGC Kamloops, Aboriginal Friendship Centre

Photo: Castanet

A pair of Kamloops agencies have received grant funding from United Way BC to support vulnerable youth and adults in cold winter weather.

In a news release, United Way BC said its Cold Weather Preparedness Grant, supported by the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, is intended to help communities facing extreme weather emergencies.

Nearly 20 agencies across the B.C.’s northern, Southern Interior and Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo regions received grant funds, including the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society and BGC Kamloops.

“We know extreme weather events like wildfires, heat domes and the current dangerously low temperatures disproportionately affect our most vulnerable community members,” United Way’s Kristi Rintoul said in the news release.

Rintoul said youth, seniors and those with precarious or no housing are at greater risk, and the funding will go towards providing some relief.

BGC Kamloops’ Youth Necessity Nook and Outreach — a drop-in space that serves between 35 and 50 youth per day — was one of the grant recipients.

“Youth come in more when it’s cold, and the demand for food and transportation [bus passes] are higher,” the news release said.

“With this funding, BGC purchased warm long underwear, sweatpants, specific items for youth s showing a need like new boots, and for those youth without a home, fresh clothing to wear after they’ve had a shower.”

The Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society received a grant to offer items to people accessing its mini storage facility on West Victoria Street.

The money will help the society hand out chaffing candles and warm clothing like long johns, sweaters, mittens, snow pants and jackets.