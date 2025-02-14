Some want new projects, others concerned about price tag at City of Kamloops budget meeting

Photo: Kristen Holliday Between 50 and 60 attendees showed up at Thursday's City of Kamloops budget meeting.

While some attendees at a City of Kamloops budget meeting were against any extra spending, others said they want to see new projects to move ahead — a duality of feedback to be considered by council as they walk a tight rope deciding which business cases to approve.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she knows people want their tax rates to be as low as possible. She said she also heard from people excited about active transportation, sidewalks and multi-use paths.

“I heard in this room tonight a lot of enthusiasm for those projects, and then also the reiteration that it's tough economic times right now — and the council needs to take that very seriously as we consider this budget,” she said.

The City of Kamloops budget meeting was held at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Thursday evening.

About 50 attendees showed up to hear a presentation about this year’s financial plan, the provisional 7.49 per cent tax increase and the proposed supplemental items that would add or significantly change city services.

Chelsea Enslow said she attended the meeting to advocate for bike lanes.

“We need more active transportation in the city,” she said, adding she was in favour of a supplemental budget item aimed at Schubert Drive and Rivers Trail improvements.

Enslow said she wants to see the city continue taking steps to tackle climate change, especially considering summer wildfires and smoke.

Chantelle Davis said she liked the look of a business case for establishing a downtown public realm improvement fund.

If established, this fund would go towards installing decorative lighting to improve downtown aesthetics and security, and implementing larger projects like a pedestrian plaza.

Meanwhile, Al Mertens said he was against the amount of money being spent on projects like the arena multiplex and the performing arts centre, and was frustrated by the recent proposal to borrow up to $150 million to build a new police services building.

“There doesn’t seem to be any restraint,” Mertens said, adding he’s “very disappointed in this town.”

Another attendee, who did not want to be named, said he didn’t want to see any projects prioritized.

“They just need to pump the brakes on everything,” he said.

Not Tony Ryan — he wants the city to get building.

“We need people to come here, we need a reason to attract them,” he said.

Ryan said he’s in favour of a business case which would see upgrades made to the Dallas fire station, another pitching a new Protective Services training centre, and improvements to Schubert Drive and River Street.

“I'm not concerned so much about the increase in the taxes, it’s making sure we get the value for the increase,” he said.

Dave Sedgman said could see the value in all the supplemental budget items.

"They're all good. That's the problem — they’re all good,” said Sedgman, who added it would come down to a matter of prioritizing them.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said the budget will still see some adjustments before it is finally brought before council to be adopted.

“In spite of, I think, what people think, we are very cognizant of the impact on residents. That's always a conversation for us,” he said.

Hallinan said when considering the budget, the team can see some “big asks” at the start, but these are pushed and challenged.

“We do take that purposeful view of how do we make sure that what we're doing is working on the best interest of all parties,” he said.

Members of the public can submit feedback about this year’s budget online through the city’s Let’s Talk page until Feb. 27.

Budget items will be taken to council for approval on March 11.