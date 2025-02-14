City of Kamloops set to host 11th annual Family Day event at TCC

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops families are being invited to the Tournament Capital Centre on Monday for the 11th annual Family Day Festival.

The City of Kamloops event will take place from at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TCC, 910 McGill Rd.

Families with children of all ages are invited to join the free event, where the TCC fieldhouse will be transformed into a vibrant festival space filled with exciting activities and entertainment.

Community organizations and businesses will offer a wide range of family-focused activities, including arts and crafts, face painting, live performances, science experiments, sports activities and musical instrument exploration.

Food vendors will also be on site.

In addition to this free family festival, residents can take advantage of toonie skate and swim programs on Monday.

For two dollars per person, can take part in public skating at Valleyview Arena from noon to 1 p.m. and 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Registration ahead of time is required.

For the two bucks families can also check out public swimming at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Family Day schedule at the TCC:

Bells of Note - 9:50 a.m.

Welcome - 10:00 a.m.

Black Maria Squadron of Kamloops - 10:00 am

Taiko Drummers - 10:15 a.m.

Gray Edwards (singer) - 10:50 am and 1:05 p.m.

Bollywood Dance Session - 11:10 a.m.

Kerry Tarnawsky (musician) - 11:30 a.m.

Clinton W. Gray Family Magic Show - 11:55 a.m.

Lorena’s School of Highland Dancing - 12:50 p.m.

Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers - 1:30 p.m.

For full festival details, including a list of booths, food vendors, and entertainment, visit Kamloops.ca/FamilyDay.