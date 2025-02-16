Kamloops woman charged for botched botox procedures due back in court in March

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops woman charged in connection with a series of alleged botched cosmetic procedures is set to have an arraignment hearing next month.

Jessica Noelle Earthy has been charged with one count of defrauding multiple people, including, but not limited to four women. She is also charged with four counts of assault causing bodily harm against those same four individuals.

Charges were sworn against Earthy in November and her next court date is scheduled for an arraignment on March 6, where she is expected to indicate what her plea will be.

Earthy is not in custody.

Kamloops Mounties said they arrested a woman on Aug. 17, 2022, and executed a search warrant at a North Shore residence as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent cosmetic services. Police were following up on complaints from people who said they received botched procedures in the home.

Earthy is charged with defrauding multiple people of money by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means between Dec. 1, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2022. She is also facing charges of assault causing bodily harm in relation to four complainants.

SKIN Kamloops clinic in downtown Kamloops said at the time of the 2022 arrest that they had been working to reverse botched facial injections done on patients, all believed to have been customers of the woman under investigation.

Earthy owned the business Red Square Medical Aesthetics, which was closed permanently some time after the allegations came to light. It launched in March of 2021 and its last social media post, made a week before police made their arrest, stated the business was expanding to Salmon Arm.

Neither the BC College of Nurses and Midwives nor BC College of Physicians and Surgeons has any records of a Jessica Earthy listed on its website.