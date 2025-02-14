Kamloops school special transit routes will get more attention in wake of misconduct reports

Photo: KTW File

More transit supervisors and managers are being added across several Kamloops transit routes following reports of unreliability and serious misconduct by high school students on city buses.

School specials are transit routes operated through a partnership between the city and BC Transit and coordinated with the school district. In this program, city buses are used for students on school days.

Ava Rieger, Grade 11 South Kamloops secondary student and junior city council member, told council and the SD73 board of education at a joint meeting Wednesday about concerns her peers shared about school special routes from Pacific Way and South Kamloops.

She said some drivers do not follow the designated routes, and will drop students off blocks away from their school or at another school entirely.

According to Rieger, the Pacific Way route has been consistently late or hasn’t shown up at all over the past few weeks. She said stops are frequently skipped, and some students are forced off buses because they are over capacity.

She said overcrowding has also led to reports of pushing and arguments, and allows for misconduct to go unnoticed.

Of the nine students Rieger said she spoke with, three reported sexual harassment, five reported being bullied, and two reported discrimination. She said all nine reported seeing smoking, vaping or drug use on the buses.

“All of whom were women — so that is a contributing factor,” Rieger said.

“Some students have had such negative experiences in the school specials that they have to transfer schools as a results, it's mostly from South Kamloops secondary to Valleyview secondary.”

Supervisors, managers increased

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, BC Transit said it was aware of the capacity issues and says it is continuing to work with the city to look for opportunities to improve service reliability.

“Our contracted operating partner, Transdev Canada, has increased the presence of transit supervisors and managers at school locations to monitor challenging behaviour and has adjusted routes and school tripper schedules to support improved reliability,” BC Transit said.

Transit operators are trained to handle challenging situations, and Transdev Canada conducts investigations when complaints are received.

It said it takes reports of inappropriate and illegal behaviour seriously, and works closely with police to follow the legal process for complaints.

BC Transit said if someone is the victim of or sees inappropriate or illegal activity, they should call the police or speak with the driver.

SD73 following up

SD73 superintendent Rhonda Nixon told Castanet Kamloops the district is responsible for the safety of students getting to and from school.

She said after hearing the concerns raised on Wednesday, she followed up with school principals who were already aware of the situation and had been following up with the students reporting the issues.

Nixon said a number of concerns had been resolved, while others were receiving follow up.

She said SD73 has numerous administrative procedures to handle incidents and concerns, and multiple ways a report can be received — including through school counsellors, teachers and certified education assistants.

Students can also report incidents anonymously.

While school specials aren’t operated by the district, Nixon said no student has ever been kicked off a SD73 school bus due to capacity.

Looking to add capacity

Nii Noi Akuetteh, City of Kamloops transportation engineer, said the city was aware of the school special capacity issues and adding capacity would require reallocating existing services from other routes or expanding the current routes.

“It's one of the things that we are looking at to increase service for [routes] 71, 72 and 73 and we'll look at how we will be going about it through one of the two options,” Akuetteh said.

He said expansion of services is examined annually, and will typically be approved by council in September to align with the new school year.

He said reports of inappropriate or illegal activity can be made to [email protected], and will be brought to the attention of BC Transit and Transdev to deal with the matter.

Rieger also spoke positively of the use of school specials, saying her peers shared that they were generally quiet spaces in the mornings, kept students warm during the winter, rides are offered for free and they have a lower carbon footprint than individual cars.

“My hope is that this feedback, as I said, does not discourage the use of school specials, but rather helps strengthen and improve the existing system provided for students,” she said.