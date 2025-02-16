Researchers invite hotels, restaurants and wineries to take part in study on tourism industry

Photo: Contributed

Thompson Rivers University researchers and the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association are calling on hotels, restaurants and wineries — owners and employees — to take part in a study to evaluate the sustainability of the region’s tourism industry.

In a news release, TOTA said the project will explore the use of maps and geographic information systems to analyze the distribution of tourism’s benefits and impacts across the region.

The information the study gathers will contribute to an environmental science master’s thesis by the TRU researchers.

The project will also help to develop a tool to assess and alert tourism stakeholders “where the balance among sustainability components” are at risk — including economic growth, social development and reduction of environmental impacts.

“Our goal is to build more robust tools that not only reveal the current state of sustainability in our tourism industry, but also empower us to implement targeted improvements for the future,” said TOTA CEO Ellen Walker-Matthews.

“By integrating stakeholder perceptions with geographic and statistical data through GIS, we can create a clearer picture of where our industry stands and how we can continue to improve.”

The project is in part funded by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Participants are invited to share their views on tourism sustainability online. Click here to access the survey.

All who participate will be entered into a draw to win one of two $100 restaurant gift cards, redeemable at a dining establishment within the Thompson-Okanagan region.