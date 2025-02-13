Kamloops RCMP investigating downtown outbuilding blaze for signs of arson

Photo: Josh Dawson

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that left an old outbuilding in downtown Kamloops charred and in ruin over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called just before 8 p.m. on Sunday to a fire at a structure in the alley immediately behind Victoria Landing, 619 Victoria St.

Kamloops RCMP said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops that it was investigation if the cause of the fire was suspicious and if there are any indications of arson.

The building had been under a 24-hour police guard since Sunday's fire. As of Thursday morning, police said they are no longer at the scene.

Earlier this week, Scott Nelson, who owns the property, said the building is damaged beyond repair. He's agreed to tear it down once he receives clearance to do so.

From security camera footage, Nelson said it appears a person entered the building Sunday and started a fire. He said the person could be seen leaving before the fire spread.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said earlier this week it hadn’t been able to get inside the building since the blaze and it was waiting for demolition to begin for its inspectors to complete their probe, as well.