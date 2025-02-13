Productions warns of increased traffic as Christmas-themed romantic comedy shoots in downtown Kamloops

Photo: File Photo

Several streets in downtown Kamloops will get a bit busier next week as a film shoot gears up for filming next week.

In a notice sent to neighbours, Santa Switch Films Inc. said shooting for an upcoming feature film would be taking place downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Under the working title My Secret Santa, the production company says the Christmas rom-com does not involve any stunts, special effects or loud noises, but some areas may appear brighter than usual due to nighttime lighting, and fake snow could be in use.

With crews and work trucks in the area, the production warns the 100 and 200 blocks of Third Avenue and the 200-block Victoria Street will be impacted by higher amounts of traffic.

Filming will take place inside a business on Third Avenue and on the south sidewalk of Victoria Street on Tuesday. Shooting on Wednesday will take place inside an apartment off Victoria Street.

Limited street parking should be expected during filming and pedestrian traffic will be paused for up to three minutes at a time while shooting takes place on Victoria Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The production is permitted by the City of Kamloops.