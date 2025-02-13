BC Conservation Officer Service seeing multi-year high of bobcat sightings in Kamloops area

Photo: Contributed This bobcat was spotted last week perched atop an embankment, not far from homes in Sun Rivers.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is reporting an exceptionally high number of bobcat sightings in the Kamloops area this winter, but it’s not entirely clear why.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, BCCOS acting Sgt. Jared Connatty said bobcat populations naturally fluctuate in line with populations of prey like rabbits and hares.

He suspects the bobcat population in the Kamloops area is surging at the moment given the volume of reports.

“The main calls that we’re getting are bobcat sightings in residential areas — daytime, nighttime, seeking shelter in man-made structures like sheds and under people’s properties,” Connatty said.

“All the way to accessing chicken coops, killing chickens, ducks and attacking other domestic animals.”

He said he doesn't know exactly why the influx of reports is occurring now.

Connatty said the Conservation Officer Service has historically received reports of bobcats in outskirt communities, such as Barnhartvale, Dallas and around Westsyde, but this year its received more reports further in the city.

“We’re also seeing a few show up right in town, which is common to get them, but we’re certainly seeing an increased number of reports, for sure,” he said.

He said Kamloops will often see wildlife reports around the North and South Thompson Rivers, as the rivers and foliage serve as an optimal travel corridor.

He said reports of predators tend to increase over the winter as wildlife migrate from higher-elevations as the snow pack increases during winter ranges.

Unlike their cousin the lynx, bobcats aren’t deep-snow dwellers and don’t thrive in colder conditions.

“Because you have more animals on the landscape now, all stuffed into a tighter area, then you have little territorial battles happening within them, and that’s no different in bobcats,” he said.

The landscape in the Kamloops area is also ideal for bobcat habitation, with low shrubbery, large timber, and optimal conditions for the type of animals they prey upon.

“They’ve always been here and they thrive in this landscape,” Connatty said.

While bobcats are smaller predators and don’t prey on humans, Connatty said it would be best to remove domestic animals or small children from an encounter. He said making yourself appear large and making plenty of noise can scare off the wild felines.

“Overwhelm that animal to make sure that the decision is made in its own mind that this is not a good place for me to be, and remove yourself from the situation,” Connatty said.

He said if a bobcat is seen in a residential area, he would encourage people to call the BCCOS RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.