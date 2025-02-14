Kamloops Pride Week moves up to June amid concerns over summer heat, wildfires

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops Pride Week will be held a couple months earlier than usual this year — a change that is due in part to concerns over summer's high temperatures, wildfire activity and smoke.

In a news release, Kamloops Pride Society said the annual event will be held on the week of June 9, ending with the Pride Parade and Pride Festival on Sunday, June 15.

In past years, the event has been held in August.

“There were multiple considerations when deciding to move Kamloops Pride Week,” said Alyssa Christianson, Kamloops Pride president, in a news release.

“Kamloops weather in August often brings very high temperatures and smoke. Being in the middle of wildfire season, August Pride Week faces risk of poor air quality and travel restrictions.”

The news release said Kamloops Pride has previously experienced low tourist attendance and out-of-town performers cancelling due to nearby wildfire activity. Organizers of the Kamloopa Powwow permanently moved their event from August to June for similar reasons.

In 2023, Kamloops Pride cancelled some Pride Week events after the provincial government enacted travel restrictions in the region amid a severe wildfire season.

The society noted Kamloops will be joining a larger group of Pride organizations that have chosen to shift celebrations to June, including Kelowna Pride and Vernon Pride.

June is International Pride Month.

The full event lineup for the June Pride Week will be announced closer to the date.