City of Kamloops collecting in person, online feedback regarding 2025 budget, financial plan

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is asking residents to weigh in on its provisional 2025 budget and five-year financial plan.

A 7.49 per cent property tax increase is anticipated this year, and council is now deliberating the inclusion of a number of supplemental budget items. Eight business cases were presented to the committee of the whole on Tuesday.

These business cases are considered separately as they represent a change to a current service level or offer something totally new.

“Seven of the supplemental budget items are requests from city departments, and one is being presented on behalf of the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association,” the city said in a news release.

“Many address growth and public safety issues, and highlight opportunities to combine projects, work more efficiently, and potentially save money in the long run.”

A public budget meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre. Attendees will receive a short presentation on each business case, will be asked to complete a paper survey about the budget, and can speak with city staff and council members in person.

The city said it will also publish forums and polls to its Let’s Talk website on Thursday to gather online input.

Online feedback will be collected until midnight on Thursday, Feb. 12. Council will receive a report with community feedback before deciding to include any of the supplemental items in the budget.