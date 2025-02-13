O'Toole enters race as Sun Peaks residents set to elect next mayor and one new councillor

Photo: Facebook Sun Peaks councillor Rob O'Toole is running to be the second mayor of Sun Peaks.

Councillor Rob O’Toole has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Al Raine as the next mayor of Sun Peaks.

Residents of the resort municipality head to the polls April 5 to select a new mayor and now one new councillor after O’Toole resigned his seat last Tuesday in his bid for the mayor’s chair.

O’Toole said he has also stepped down from the TNRD board and the Thompson Regional Hospital board as required.

The Sun Peaks business owner told Castanet Kamloops he’s running to ensure the completion of the goals Raine had for the term.

“Al had a number of passion projects he was leading us all in that we want to complete and get done, and this is an opportunity for me to just kind of honour him,” O’Toole said, noting a BC Housing project set to break ground this summer and reconciliation work with First Nations.

O’Toole served the last six years on Sun Peaks council with Raine — the only mayor the resort community has ever known.

Raine, who had ALS, resigned on Dec. 14 and died hours later.

O’Toole said taking on the mayor’s spot was something he has pondered since last summer when Raine had to take a step back in his work due to his illness.

O’Toole is the lone member of the current council seeking to be the next mayor. Voters will choose a new mayor and one new councillor to serve out the remaining 19-month term.

The nomination period for candidates to enter the race for either position will open effective 9 a.m. on February. 18 and last until 4 p.m. on Feb. 28.

O’Toole said he feels the shortened term limit could mean a wide field of candidates seek a seat on council.

“I wouldn't be surprised,” O’Toole said. “Maybe that broadens the field a little bit. We'll have to wait and see."

Nomination documents are available at the Sun Peaks municipal office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

A person is qualified to be nominated, elected and hold office as a member of the local government must be 18 years of age or older, live and have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before the day nomination papers are filed, not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in B.C. from holding office and must be nominated by two eligible electors.

Expense limits for the 2025 local by-election are $10,797.83 for mayor and $5,398.92 for councillor.

Third party advertising limits for the by-election are set at $809.84.