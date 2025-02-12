Flames from homeless encampment blaze reached 15 feet, KFR says

Photo: Kristen Holliday Firefighters made quick work of 15-foot tall flames Tuesday night that sparked behind a housing development under construction along Royal Avenue

No one was injured in a human-caused homeless encampment fire along the Thompson River in North Kamloops Tuesday night.

Kamloops Fire Rescue made quick work of the blaze, which shot flames 15 feet into the air, according to KFR life safety educator Jeff Pont.

Pont said the fire destroyed some fence panels, as well as some personal belongings and possessions that burned in the camp before the flames moved over to the fence.

“Given the size of the fire and the flames and the human activity, it’s difficult to determine if it was accidental or set on purpose,” Pont said.

Emergency crews were called to the encampment fire in the 200-block of Royal Avenue at about 7:15 p.m., near the Thompson Landing development that is under construction.

Crews gained access to the fire through a neighbouring property.

Pont confirmed no injuries were reported.

He also said propane tanks and some batteries were engulfed in the fire.

“Some of the materials that were involved could have led to a larger fire, but our crews were on scene quickly and did a great job accessing it quickly,” Pont said.