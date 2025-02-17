More than 20 entries registered for local Dragon's Den-style business event

Photo: Community Futures Thompson Country

More than 20 startups and small businesses in the region will pitch their plans to a panel of local business leaders for advice and a chance at a $5,000 cash prize at the Big Pitch event, taking place at Kelson Hall on March 1.

Community Futures Thompson Country General Manager and organizer Blair Gray said the format will be similar to the television shows Dragon’s Den or Shark Tank, where businesses pitch their ideas to a panel.

“All pitchers are going to pitch to closed-door judging to start the event, and there’s going to be a group of five finalists that pitch to a live audience and judges at the end,” Gray said.

The best pitch takes home a $5,000 prize that Gray hopes will be invested into the business. A people’s choice award will also be voted on by the public which will earn the winner mentorship with a local business person.

Gray said the pitchers already confirmed are bringing a diverse array of ideas.

“We get people from all different avenues of business,” he said.

“We have some really interesting start-up manufacturing concepts that people are going to be pitching, some home-based consultant service industry-based businesses, food and beverage businesses, some personal services — so it really is kind of across the board.”

Submissions are open to any business or concept that began in the last 18 months with less than $50,000 in revenue.

“The closed pitches are going to be a three to five-minute elevator pitch of their business, who they are, why they’re passionate about it, what makes it a great business idea,” Gray said.

Presenters will then field questions from the judges. The five pitches selected for the live presentation will give a PowerPoint talk to the public following this.

The business must be located in Kamloops or the surrounding Thompson-Nicola region.

A trade show is also planned during the Big Pitch, with booths from business support agencies like Venture Kamloops, the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce and others on hand.

“This event is not only for people that are trying to pitch and win the competition, but for the general public to come out and find out more about business support in Kamloops,” Gray said.

The trade show starts at 9 a.m. and the closed-door pitch begins at 9:30 a.m. The live pitch will begin at the end of the trade show, at 12:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 26.

“We’re taking as many submissions as possible,” Gray said.

“The more the merrier right now. It’s really just a great opportunity. We’ve got a great list of judges from across the business community in Kamloops, so no matter what they're going to be getting some great feedback.”

Eight local professionals will act as judges.

Venture Kamloops is a sponsor for the event, chipping in half of the grand prize winnings.

For more information or to register, click here. The event and trade show is free to attend and no registration is required for the public.