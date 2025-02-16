YKA Hot Chocolate Festival raising cash for Mount Paul Community Food Centre

Photo: Eagle Andersen The Banana Foster Hot Chocolate from Logjam Coffee on a crisp winter day.

More than a dozen unique hot chocolates are on offer as part of the second annual YKA Hot Chocolate Festival, which is running until the end of the month.

“There is everything you could imagine from a traditional hot chocolate to a more glamorous hot chocolate,” organizer Dawn Christie of the Mount Paul Community Food Centre said.

“There’s one with gelato, several with cookies, there's some hazelnut choices.”

Some locations have even offered up boozy takes on the classic winter beverage.

“We use local vendors to curate a hot chocolate of their choice and enter into a friendly competition,” Christie said.

Those consuming the hot chocolate can rank each of them and offer any comments they have using a QR code posted at each participating location. Hundreds of votes have already been cast.

The results will be compiled at the end of the month with the top three ranking businesses earning prizes.

“They get a plaque for first, second and third,” Christie said. “This is our second annual Hot Chocolate Festival, so we would award those plaques and give them the clout of being the winner.”

Customers who rate the hot chocolates are automatically entered for a chance to win a door prize. Each rating gets one entry.

The event is a fundraiser for the Mount Paul Community Food Centre. $1 to $3 from each beverage sold goes to the organization.

For more information, visit the event website.

Participating locations:

• Brynn's Bakery - Hazelnut Praline Hot Chocolate

• Fresh St. Market - Dulce de Leche Hot Chocolate

• Gold Leaf Pastries - Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

• He Brews Ahava Coffee - S'mores Hot Chocolate

• Hello Toast - Oreo Cookie Crumble

• Kelly O'Bryan's - Shamrock Sipper/Murphy's Macaron

• Logjam Coffee - Banana Foster Hot Chocolate

• Mary Ann's Macarons - Black Forest Bliss

• The Chook Eatery - Gelato Hot Chocolate Float

• The London Creative - The Empress

• The Vic Downtown & 5Bean Brew Bar - Toasted Marshmallow

• Yew St. Food Hall, Smashville Burger - Cocoa Freeze

• Zaaz Eatery and Play - Strawberry Whiteout

• Monte Creek Winery - Haskap White Hot Chocolate