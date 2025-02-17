Inaugural Savour Culinary Festival will help close out Sun Peaks' ski season

Photo: Castanet

Chefs, brewers, winemakers and food enthusiasts from all over the region will be flocking to Sun Peaks for the mountain resort’s first-ever Savour Culinary Festival.

Edible offerings inspired by various parts of the world will be offered up by Sun Peaks businesses between March 27 and March 30.

Participating businesses include the Cahilty Creek Kitchen and Taproom, Engel and Volkers, Capone's Italian Kitchen, the Sun Peaks Grand, Mountain Man Adventures and Vertical Cafe.

To attend, participants must register for the free Savour Culinary Festival Passport and purchase individual tickets to each event through the Sun Peaks Savour website. More information about the offerings is also available on the website.

Many events are 19-plus and attendees are encouraged to bring ID.

The ski season is expected to close at Sun Peaks on April 11.