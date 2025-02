Photo: DriveBC

Drivers on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt are being warned about vehicle recovery work that is slowing traffic.

According to DriveBC, two of three southbound lanes are closed for 10 kilometres south of Merritt while vehicle recovery work is carried out.

Reduced speed limits are in effect and motorists are being cautioned to watch for crews and equipment.

The next update is expected at 11 a.m.