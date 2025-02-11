Interior Health issues drug alert due to counterfeit Percocet tablets

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Kamloops.

The health authority said the tablets are white, stamped with TEC on one side and a score line on the back. They are being sold at Percocet, but don’t contain oxycodone.

“It contains an unknown amount of fentanyl,” IH said. “Using illicit tablets is not recommended due to the very high risk of overdose.”

Interior Health warned people to be aware of the risk of fakes if they are not purchasing the drug directly from a pharmacy.

Anyone who has a tablet matching this description can call or text 250-299-7219 to get it checked before using.