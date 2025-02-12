Judge orders release of $150K from sale of Teichrieb home to Simpsons

Photo: Contributed Jessie Simpson will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life as a result of a violent beating on June 19, 2016.

The family of Jessie Simpson will finally see some of that $7-million judgement against the man who nearly beat him to death.

A judge has ordered that $150,000 from the sale of Kristopher Teichrieb’s former home be given to Sue Simpson, who has been caring for her son, Jessie, in the years since Teichrieb beat him into a coma and left him with life-altering injuries.

Jessie Simpson was 18 on June 19, 2016, out celebrating high school graduation with a group of friends. He wandered onto Teichrieb’s riverfront property on Clifford Avenue, near McArthur Island.

Teichrieb chased Simpson and beat him with a metal baseball bat, as well as his fists and feet. The first Mountie to arrive at the scene said he found Teichrieb waving frantically while standing over the bloodied teen “kind of like an excited dog.”

Court heard Teichrieb had been involved in escalating vigilante action in the weeks leading up to the attack. Simpson’s condition has improved modestly in the years since, but he will never be able to work and will require 24-hour care for life.

Teichrieb was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in prison — a sentence he has now served.

Fraud complicating collection

Sue Simpson sued Teichrieb, and in 2021 she was awarded more than $6.9 million in damages.

That sum has proven difficult to collect. Simpson said last month she hadn’t seen a dime of it, and she was still accepting donations to help cover her son’s expenses.

The issue is complicated by the fact that Teichrieb illegally gifted his home to his parents a year after the beating. The conveyance has already been deemed fraudulent by a judge, who ruled that the only reason for the transaction was to shield the home from Simpson’s lawsuit.

Teichrieb’s parents were ordered to surrender ownership of the home for Simpson’s benefit. A court-ordered sale in October of 2023 saw the home go for $956,999.

The proceeds of that sale — $913,000 and change — are in the hands of the court until a judge decides how to pay the money out. The Simpsons hope to get it all, but CIBC is owed about $600,000 on the mortgage.

Pick up the pace

B.C. Supreme Court Associate Judge Jennifer Keim ordered $150,000 released to Sue Simpson, pending a hearing on the rest of the proceeds of the sale.

In doing so, she pointed to the potential timeline of the court process, which could take another couple of years to sort out if appeals are filed.

“It is likely that this matter will not proceed to hearing until sometime later in summer or fall,” she said.

“And I also noted the possibility of a potential appeal by either party given the significance of the outcome for both — which could add another year or more before there is a final resolution.”

Keim urged CIBC’s lawyer to talk to bank officials about whether they would consent to the release of more of the money to Simpson.

“I encourage you to consult with your client if they are prepared to release any more monies that are continuing to be held,” she said. "That money sitting there is not doing anybody any particular good."

Keim also ruled that the court will hear more from notary Janice Rutherford, who the Simpsons' lawyer has described as a potential key figure in determining what CIBC knew about the circumstances of the Teichrieb property and when. Rutherford will be asked to file an affidavit for the court, and she might be called as a witness if she refuses.

The judge urged both sides to speed things up.

“The parties need to bring this matter to a resolution,” she said.

Keim told the lawyers she wants a hearing date set by March 18.