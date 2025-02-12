McArthur Island Curling Club preparing for move to mainland, amalgamation with downtown club

Photo: Michael Potestio Curlers take part in a Learn to Curl session at the soon-to-be shuttered McArthur Island Curling Club inside the McArthur Island Sports Centre.

The McArthur Island Curling Club is closing its doors for good after 60 years, amalgamating next month with the Kamloops Curling Club as the city weighs new plans for the soon-to-be former rink.

The city-owned facility is hosting its final bonspiel the last weekend of March. After that, members of the North Shore club will have to go to Victoria Street to throw stones.

Andrew McDiarmid, MICC manager, said the amalgamation is happening for a number of reasons, one of which is the city’s desire to use his club's space to help satiate the demand for skating and hockey.

Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and streets manager, confirmed to Castanet the municipality is looking into the feasibility of building a skating rink in the McArthur Island Curling Club space, but he could not provide any further details.

McDiarmid said the city is ending the club’s five-year lease two years early, effective March 31 — the end of the MICC season.

Club was on 'shaky' ground

McDiarmid, who’s ben the club’s manager since 2018, said some members are upset about the move, given the club’s 60-year existence, but he feels it’s a good decision that’s been a long-time coming.

“The future of our club has been shaky ever since COVID,” McDiarmid said. “There has been uncertainty as to whether or not we'd be able to keep opening year after year.”

He said while the MICC would have been able to open next season, it’s hard to say what the future would have looked like beyond that.

McDiarmid said the club's membership dropped by about half during the pandemic — from approximately 300 to some 165 current members — and the non-profit’s financial future has been “touch-and-go" ever since.

Plans are in the works for a new 12-sheet curling facility in Kamloops, and decision makers were at one point considering moving the Kamloops Curling Club onto McArthur Island. McDiarmid said that wouldn't have made much sense.

“The downtown club is much bigger, and they also have a much more suitable facility for curling," he said.

"So, while it's going to be really busy down there going forward, until we get a new facility built, it wouldn't make sense for it [the move] to be the other way around."

McDiarmid said the KCC has about 700 members.

He said he feels there will be enough space for all the regular curlers between the two clubs to play at the downtown facility, but expects MICC’s drop-ins and the learn to curl program — which has about as many people in it as the club’s regular membership — will be difficult to accommodate.

“It’ll be so busy down there,” McDiarmid said, noting next season will act as a trial to see if any issues arise.

The McArthur Island club opened in 1965 as the North Kamloops Curling Club. It was renamed in 2001.

Castanet was unable to reach Rob Nordin, general manager of the Kamloops Curling Club. The downtown club's lease from the city on its property is set to expire this year.

Committee hard at work

Meanwhile, the municipality’s Build Kamloops initiative as well as the Future of Curling Committee are working towards a new curling facility for all city curlers to enjoy.

The first phase of Build Kamloops, which recently approved borrowing $275 million to construct a performing arts centre downtown and an Arena multiplex in Dufferin, included $10 million towards design work for the next slate of Build Kamloops projects, including a curling centre.