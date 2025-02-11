TRU hopes to raise $50K in 24 hours during annual Day of Giving drive

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University says it is gearing up for its annual Day of Giving later this month, when it hopes to raise $50,000 in a single day.

Last year’s event raised over $81,000 over 48 hours, well surpassing the goal of $48,000. The university is hoping to reach this year’s goal in half that time.

In a press release, TRU said donors will have 24 hours to choose a cause from across TRU’s faculties and schools starting midnight on Feb. 27.

“We are confident this year’s Day of Giving will exceed $50,000, thanks to our incredible community of alumni, donors and friends who are committed to supporting TRU students,” said TRU advancement officer Katrina Harding.

According to TRU, 975 students received donor-funded awards through the TRU Foundation in the 2023-24 school year — and students are still in need.

Fourth-year bachelor of science student Samantha Jo Haire said awards she’s received have helped keep her education on track.

“In 2022, I had a moment with my family where things were not going well financially, and I really did think that I was going to have to drop out,” she said.

In the hours leading up to the kick off on Feb. 26, TRU staff and WolfPack athletes will be at Sandman Centre for a Kamloops Blazers game, where they’ll be equipped with games, giveaways and opportunities to donate.