Kamloops city council considers pitch to move Dallas fire station to fully staffed model

Kamloops city council is considering a supplemental budget request that would put money toward transitioning the fire station serving Dallas, Barnhartvale and Campbell Creek to a fully staffed model.

Council heard Tuesday that if the budget request is approved, $200,000 from the City of Kamloops gaming reserve would be spend in 2025 for a station scoping study.

In the following couple of years, money would be taken from taxation and the city’s community works fund in order to start hiring firefighters and purchasing equipment.

A few options for funding this budget request were presented to the committee for consideration, but the recommended plan would include a total spend of $1.37 million in 2026 and $5.6 million in 2027.

“This business case is for the staffing and the commitment to build the station, with us coming back after the scoping with what the cost of the station would be,” said Ken Uzeloc, Kamloops Fire Rescue chief.

Uzeloc said after the scoping study, if council decides to not build the station, the staffing request wouldn’t move ahead.

A report prepared for the committee noted that moving Station No. 6 from a paid on-call model to a fully-staffed model would “significantly improve” KFR’s response time in the eastern parts of the city.

“There are inherent limitations in the timeliness and effectiveness of paid-on call stations like Station No. 6. Members are paged and must then drive to the station. At least two members must arrive before the apparatus can respond to the call,” the report said.

“Recruitment of paid on-call members to fill the station contingent and their availability to respond from work or after hours has become challenging. As a result, meeting the staffing requirement to respond in a timely manner is becoming increasingly difficult.”

The report noted the station has seen a 45 per cent growth in call volume between 2019 and 2023, and is located in an ideal location to meet the response needs of east Kamloops.

“The additional resources will improve coverage across the city and provide additional depth to respond to larger incidents when they occur,” the report said.

Dustin Rutsatz, the city’s financial planning and procurement manager, told the committee the $200,000 wasn’t design money — it was just for scoping.

“This is just getting that initial piece of it, we don’t want any expectations that it’s going to get it to a design-ready stage,” he said.

Jen Fretz, civic operations director, said a scoping study helps everyone involved in the project understand more about the the intent of the building and its general direction.

“Typically, with a building of this nature, we would bring in experts who have done work on fire stations before, the facilities themselves before. Obviously, we have operational experts in our ranks, but that's to include architects and engineers in the conversation as well,” Fretz said.

A public budget meeting is scheduled for Thursday, at which time attendees can give city staff and elected officials feedback on the financial plan and 10 supplemental budget items being considered for inclusion this year.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.