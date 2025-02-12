Construction of Sníne Elementary School making progress, with opening slated for 2026

Photo: Josh Dawson Construction of Sníne elementary school is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Work on the Kamloops-Thompson school district’s first new elementary school in more than two decades is continuing to march forward, with concrete and mass timber work now underway.

SD73 officially broke ground on Sníne elementary school over the summer, marking the first time the district has broken ground on a new school in more than 20 years.

At the time, officials said the $65-million 453-seat school is expected to be completed and open by September 2026, barring any delays.

The board of education heard Monday evening the new school build was well on its way.

"Some of the details are that the concrete foundations and slabs have been poured, mass timber wall panels and floor panels are being installed in the north wing of the building," said acting secretary-treasurer Robbie Tallon.

"The north side retaining wall is complete now and the mechanical and electrical service rough ins are happening as the wall and floor panels are installed."

Sníne elementary will be two storeys and will include a learning commons, Indigenous gardens, a daycare and large gathering spaces.

Once Sníne opens, catchment changes are intended to level out the space pressures on the overburdened south shore and pull students to the new school.

The catchment changes are expected to be finalized by the summer, when they will be presented to the board of education.