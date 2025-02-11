Kamloops firefighters waiting for teardown of charred downtown outbuilding to investigate

Photo: Josh Dawson

UPDATE 12:46 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue says it won't be able to determine the cause of a fire that left an old outbuilding downtown in ruin until demolition gets underway.

Emergency crews were called just before 8 p.m. on Sunday to a fire at the structure in the alley immediately behind Victoria Landing, 619 Victoria St.

Scott Nelson, who owns the property, told Castanet the building is damaged beyond repair and he's agreed to tear it down.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ryan Cail said fire inspectors haven't been able to get inside the building as of Tuesday afternoon. He said Kamloops RCMP is still conducting its investigation.

He said firefighters are waiting for demolition of the structure to begin.

"Then RCMP will be able to continue and then we'll have our inspector facilitate their remaining components to their investigation as well," Cail said.

Once that occurs, he said, KFR will attempt to determine the cause of the fire.

Castanet has asked Kamloops RCMP for an update on the investigation. The building has been under a 24-hour police guard since Sunday's fire.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

An old outbuilding in downtown Kamloops will be torn down after suffering heavy damage during a fire on Sunday night, but the owner says it's not yet clear whether anyone was inside.

Scott Nelson told Castanet Kamloops he’s owned the building for about five years. He said it was used as storage for miscellaneous items from apartments he owns in the area.

“It was just old doors — you take a door off of a closet you put it in there, you take a door off an entrance way," he said. "It’s kind of like a backyard storage for us."

He described the building as a reinforced shell that had been fenced following previous break ins. He said it has been “a regular feat” to stay ahead of those looking to get in.

One person seen leaving

From security camera footage, Nelson said it appears a person entered the building Sunday and started a fire. He noted smoke looked to be coming out of the building’s smoke stack.

He said the person appeared to have exited the building but it’s unclear whether anybody else was inside.

“We just want to make sure that nobody perished in the fire and that's a top priority at this point in time,” he said.

Nelson said the structure has been damaged beyond repair and he plans to tear it down. He hopes to have clearance to begin that process on Tuesday.

“I give the city credit because they're trying to clean up that downtown core area and find the appropriate housing for the homeless people right now, and I think every community is feeling it across the province of B.C. right now,” he said.

“It's a serious problem, and this just continues to highlight that very issue that the province has fallen behind looking after individuals that need help and help now.”

Kamloops Fire Rescue said Monday the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.