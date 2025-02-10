Sun Rivers under boil water advisory after water main break

Photo: Bluestem Utilities The Sun Rivers neighbourhood is under a boil water advisory after a water main break.

Sun Rivers residents are under a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break.

On Sunday, utility provider Bluestem Utilities said its crews located the leaking pipe and repaired it, but the location and nature of the break has resulted in the boil water notice for the whole Sun Rivers community.

“Water being ingested in any way should be boiled vigorously for at least two full minutes,” said an alert posted to Bluestem’s website.

On Monday afternoon, the utility company said its Sagewood water main would also be isolated to fix a leak, advising residents they might experience service interruptions, low water pressure or discoloured water.

“Please try to reduce water use and refrain from doing laundry,” Bluestem said. “Our crews will work as quickly as possible to restore normal service.”

The boil water advisory will be lifted once testing determines the water is safe to drink.