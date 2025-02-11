Another man pleads guilty in violent swarming attack at Kamloops homeless shelter

Photo: Castanet

A man pleaded guilty Monday to a serious assault charge stemming from a swarming attack a year ago at a Kamloops homeless shelter that saw the victim stabbed in the neck.

Tyson Ian Bormke, 25, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Bormke was one of five men charged in relation to the Feb. 25, 2024, incident at the Merit Place shelter on Notre Dame Drive.

Court heard the attack took place at about 2:30 a.m., when two men began to chase the victim. Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said the whole thing was caught on surveillance video, and Bormke could be seen joining the fray about 20 seconds in.

He said Bormke pushed down the victim, who was then surrounded and beaten. Another attacker stabbed the victim in the neck and Bormke delivered a kick to the victim’s head area.

“Mr. Bormke then backed away and watched the rest of the skirmish from a distance,” Martin said.

Four other men were charged in relation to the swarming. Two of them, John Ryder Larsen and Branden Michael Allenback, have already pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm charges and been sentenced for their part in the melee — nine months in jail for Larsen and five for Allenback.

Zachary Chase Pittman and Tristan Alan Olson still have charges outstanding relating to the incident.

Lawyers will return to court on April 7 to set a date for Bormke's sentencing.