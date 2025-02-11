Kamloops council committee set to discuss borrowing $150.7M to build new police headquarters

Photo: Castanet If funding is approved for a new detachment, Kamloops' police officers could be moving to a new building in 2029.

A new RCMP detachment on Battle Street could be operational by 2029 if Kamloops city council — and members of the public — approve the necessary funding for the project.

A proposal for the new detachment will be going before Kamloops council’s committee of the whole on Tuesday morning. Council was presented with the report in January, but opted to defer the matter to a committee meeting where there would be more time for discussion.

Council members will be asked to consider preparing a borrowing bylaw for up to $150.7 million to fund detachment construction. The committee will also vote on spending $100,000 from the city's gaming reserve for procurement.

The project involves constructing a new, five-storey, 120,700 square-foot building immediately to the west of the existing detachment on Battle Street in downtown Kamloops.

Once the building is finished, RCMP equipment and staff will be moved in, and the existing brick structure will be demolished. A special parking structure will be built at that location to meet police fleet requirements.

Not wasting any time

A report prepared for Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting said if funding is approved, pre-construction work would start off-site later this year.

“The new building will be constructed in a single phase and is anticipated to begin in 2026 and conclude in 2029,” the report said.

“Demolition of the existing RCMP detachment will occur after the RCMP has moved into the new facility in 2029, with parkade construction taking place form 2029 until 2030.”

The report noted that if council approves the proposed funding, Kamloops residents will need to grant their approval to borrow up to $150.7 million. This will be done through a referendum or alternative approval process.

The city would seek to borrowing funding through the Municipal Finance Authority for a maximum 30-year term.

The staff report estimated that based on the 2025 overall taxation funding level, this borrowing will result in a 0.99 per cent tax increase this year, a 2.12 per cent increase in 2026, 1.53 per cent in 2027, 0.44 per cent in 2028, and 0.37 per cent in 2029 — a total of 5.45 per cent.

Upgrades are needed

The report warned if council doesn’t approve funding the new build, the detachment infrastructure will fall short of meeting Municipal Policing Unit Agreement standards.

The provincial RCMP would be “compelled to place increased pressure on the city” if it doesn’t demonstrate it’s working to meet those standards.

“In exceptional circumstances, the federal government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia RCMP E-Division could agree to provide and maintain its own infrastructure of the use of the municipal police unit and support staff at 100 per cent costs paid by the city,” the report said.

The Battle Street detachment was constructed in 1990. At the time, it was expected to support city policing for 10 years, the report said.

The proposed project, which would increase detachment square footage by 280 per cent, would allow Kamloops Mounties to function until 2058 — about 30 years after construction.

To date, council has approved $4.75M to fund preliminary design work.

The report noted the project is separate from the city’s Build Kamloops plan, but construction will align with that of the performing arts centre a few blocks away.

Staff said work will need to be done in order to minimize disruption in the downtown core with the two large construction projects taking place — including increasing downtown on-street parking capacity, using satellite parking for construction workers and developing traffic plans.