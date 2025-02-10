Mounties searching for man wanted on warrant relating to domestic incident

Photo: RCMP Cameron James Rose

Mounties in the North Thompson are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a wanted man.

According to Barriere RCMP, Cameron James Rose, 59, is wanted on a warrant stemming from an alleged domestic incident last year.

Rose is charged with one count of uttering threats dating back to an alleged incident involving a domestic partner in Louis Creek on Nov. 2. The charge was laid on Jan. 31.

Rose is described as standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 181 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 250-672-9918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.