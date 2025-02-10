Kamloops police investigating arson make arrest, seize guns and drugs from North Kamloops home

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP executed a search warrant in connection with an ongoing arson investigation, seizing drugs and guns and arresting one person.

Mounties executed a search warrant in connection with an ongoing arson investigation Friday, arresting one person and seizing guns and drugs from a North Kamloops home.

A large police presence closed down part of Tranquille Road near Holt Street on Friday, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Mounties said multiple units from Kamloops RCMP attended the 1700-block of Brunner Avenue at about 10 a.m. Friday, executing a warrant as part of an arson investigation.

Officers found and seized a hand gun and three rifles, as well as suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine. One person was arrested and released.

In a news release, RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the work was part of the detachment's efforts "to target those involved in drug trafficking and violent crime in our community."

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team assisted the Kamloops teams for the search.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.