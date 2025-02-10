Fire investigators, police at scene of suspicious blaze in downtown Kamloops

Investigators were hard at work on Monday morning trying to pinpoint the cause of a blaze that pumped smoke into the sky above downtown Kamloops on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called just before 8 p.m. on Sunday for a fire in an old outbuilding behind 624 Seymour St., located in the alley immediately behind Victoria Landing, 619 Victoria St.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the lone building, which appears to have suffered significant damage.

Kamloops Fire Rescue told Castanet there is no word yet on a cause, but a team of investigators is on scene working to determine how the fire started.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.