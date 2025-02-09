Flames, smoke spew from building off Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops

Flames and smoke could be seen spewing from a building in an alley near Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street on Sunday evening.

First responders were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a fully involved structure fire.

Kamloops RCMP had closed traffic on Sixth Avenue between Victoria Street and Seymour Street as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Flames could be seen on the roof of the building as firefighters doused it with water and heavy smoke billowed into the sky.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.