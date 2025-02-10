Kamloops to see temperatures rise as arctic air retreats later this week

Kamloops is forecast to see a mostly sunny week, with a change in weather patterns expected to bring clouds and rising temperatures by the weekend.

A high-pressure system that moved into the B.C. Interior about a week ago has kept temperatures below seasonal and skies clear.

Monday is forecast to see a high of -7 C, but will feel -24 C in the morning and -13 C in the afternoon with the wind chill. Skies will be clear and temperatures will dip to a low of -18 C overnight.

Sunny skies will continue over Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to peak around -5 C and -9 C. Overnight lows are anticipated to be around -16 C and -17 C.

“Starting Thursday through the later half of the week, the arctic air will gradually retreat eastward, so we do see a gradual rising of temperatures,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu.

Lu said temperatures are expected to return to around seasonal, about 5 C to 10 C warmer than the start of week.

Cloudy periods are expected to begin Thursday night and will continue for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will reach a high of -2 C and a low of -10 C on Friday.

Cloudy conditions and highs around the freezing mark are forecast to continue over the weekend.