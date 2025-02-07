Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt to temporarily close emergency department Saturday

Photo: File photo

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed for 13 hours starting Saturday morning.

Interior Health advised Merritt and area residents of the temporary changes, which will leave emergency services unavailable from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The City of Merritt said the closure is due to unexpected limited staff availability.

Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

The emergency department in Merritt is normally open 24/7, but Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room was closed for 20 days in 2024.