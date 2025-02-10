Protective services training centre among 10 supplemental budget items considered by Kamloops council

Photo: Castanet

An expanded protective services training centre is among the 10 supplemental items that will be considered by Kamloops council for inclusion in this year’s budget and the 2025-2029 financial plan.

A report prepared for Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting said the existing fire training centre has limitations, resulting in Kamloops Fire Rescue members being sent out of town for specialized training.

Staff are proposing an expanded training centre that would be established through a partnership between KFR, RCMP and the city’s Community Services division.

“These three agencies will build a training centre for decades to come,” the report said.

The business case said the centre could include an indoor, 100 metre firearms range, a large, warehouse-style building that could be used for training, a gymnasium, a parking lot designed for driver training, and the expansion of classroom space.

The facility is proposed to be located in the city’s civic operations yard adjacent to the existing training centre.

The report estimates the facility could generate $178,000 in the first full year of operations, as well as additional economic spin-off coming from agencies sending their members into the community for training.

“Providing local options for RCMP and KFR members in as many skills as possible will save hundreds of thousands of dollars annually that are traditionally spent sending members away for training,” the report said.

One of the funding options proposed includes a $715,000 spend in 2025 funded through the city’s gaming reserve, followed by $2.1 million in 2026 and $420,000 in 2027.

Council is also being asked to consider converting the existing Dallas fire station from a paid on-call model to a fully-staffed model in response to growing call volume in east Kamloops.

According to the business case, this will require a capital investment of an estimated $15 to $25 million for a station, $2.4 million for vehicle costs, and additional operating costs.

The recommended funding option includes money to add 20 firefighters over three years, and to start planning and construction of a replacement station in year one.

This would involve spending $200,000 in 2025 for a station scoping study, and $1.3 million in 2026 to start hiring firefighters. The cost would increase to $5.6 million in 2027, $3.4 million in 2028, and $3.7 million in 2029.

Kamloops council will also consider a request to provide corporate security internally, including establishing an operations centre at 340 Victoria St. — a location currently used as an office for Community Services Officers.

According to the business case, this initiative would cost just under $1 million per year — a 0.61 per cent tax increase in 2025, or $13.89 for the average assessed home.

Council will be asked to consider setting aside $225,000 from the city’s climate action reserve to purchase, install and operate up to 10 misting stations or upgrade existing drinking fountains to include misting.

According to the report, this initiative would help the city further its Extreme Heat Response Plan. It would cost $75,000 in 2025.

Additional funding is also being sought to provide a bike valet service in 2025 and 2026. This service was pilot tested in 2024.

The business case involves spending $93,400 from the city’s climate action fund reserve to deliver the bike valet service from May to early September, six days per week, 12 hours per day at a yet-to-be-determined downtown Kamloops location.

Other supplemental budget items being proposed include additional improvements to Schubert Drive and River Street — business cases which were recently put before a council committee.

Council will also consider a business case pitching a $100,000 annual increase to support reconciliation strategies, and the creation of a public realm improvement fund for the Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association.

With $250,000 from the city’s gaming reserve, the BIA could implement potential projects like adding benches, green spaces, safety and decorative lighting, trash receptacles, or a pedestrian plaza or town square.

The supplemental budget items will be reviewed during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting. A budget meeting is planned for Thursday night where members of the public can find out more about the business cases and provide feedback to city staff about these items.