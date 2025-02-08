New dates set for Kamloops mayor, councillor's day in court

Photo: KTW file photo.

Court dates have been tentatively re-scheduled for a hearing involving Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter, whom the mayor is suing for defamation.

The mayor filed his lawsuit against Neustaeter in the summer of 2023. Court dates set for November 2024 and late January were both cancelled at the last minute.

According to a court filing from Feb. 5, a new date for the hearing has been tentatively set for the week of July 7, 2025, in B.C. Supreme Court. The date will be confirmed a week before the hearing.

The hearing, which will see Neustaeter asking a judge to dismiss the case against her through an anti-SLAPP filing, is expected to take five days.