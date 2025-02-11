Team Brown eager to get over hump, make noise at Scotties

Photo: Amanda Wong Corryn Brown competes at provincials last month in Langley.

Perhaps some newfound mom strength will be the missing ingredient that gets Corryn Brown over the hump in her fourth trip to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which gets underway Friday in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Brown's Kamloops rink has never placed higher than sixth at the national women’s curling championship, most recently a 4-4 record in round robin play in 2024.

The 29-year-old told Castanet she’s excited to get another crack at it.

“The Scotties is always such a great time,” she said.

"It is so hard to get here and it is something you cannot take for granted. Sure, I might not get the same butterflies as I did for my first trip in 2020, but you can’t help but notice the crowd and sliding over the hearts on the ice."

Brown's team is peaking at the right time. After what she referred to as an “up and down” 2024-25 season, she guided them to a silver medal at the Crestwood Platinum Anniversary Showdown in Edmonton a month ago before capturing her second provincial title on Jan. 26 in Langley.

“It’s been an interesting year for me — week to week, things change and sometimes you might not be at your best,” she said. "But at provincials, I felt invincible.”

Baby on board

One major change Brown has successfully navigated so far this season is the fact that she is throwing stones for two. She recently announced that she will be competing at the Scotties in her second trimester, with her and her husband expecting their first child in May.

“I have every intention of throwing every rock at the Scotties, but sometimes it’s not up to me and I might be unable,” she said.

"In that case, we decided to bring along Kristen Ryan as our fifth just in case myself or anyone else on our team cannot compete at the Scotties."

Brown and Ryan have been friendly adversaries for years, always competing at high levels. They have developed a solid friendship.

Ryan recently won bronze at the provincial tournament and has experience playing with Brown’s third, Erin Princott, in the 2016-17 season, so she seemed like a good fit.

“After provincials, I was a little sad because aside from regular league play, my curling season was over,” said Ryan, who lives in Coquitlam.

"I got a message from Erin asking if I would be interested in joining their team. I immediately messaged her back — I couldn't contain my excitement.”

Jumped at opportunity

“Kristen has been a great player for a long time. She is a great shooter and we are excited for her to join us this week,” Brown said.

For the past week, Ryan has been acclimating with her new teammates remotely, joining team chats to talk a little shop and help build rapport.

Ryan plans to spend a few days in Kamloops with the team before they all head east together.

“Any chance you get to play at the Scotties, it’s such a treat,” she said.

"I love the feeling of putting on the Team B.C. jacket for the first time, knowing you are going up against the best of the best in Canadian curling."

This will mark Ryan's third trip to Scotties. She previously attended under her maiden name, Recksiedler, in 2016 with Karla Thompson. She was invited to be a fifth the following year when Marla Mallett brought her along in case of emergency.

No time to ease in

With the roster set, Brown is also acutely aware that she has a list of peers to call upon if she needs someone to talk to about what it’s like playing while pregnant or shortly after childbirth.

“I’ve heard that curlers like Kaitlyn Lawes, Rachel Homan and Briane Harris have all competed in similar situations,” she said.

"I know each case is likely different from the next, but it is encouraging to know that there has been a precedent set ahead of me."

There will be no easing into the tournament for Brown and company, as they debut against Team Alberta and Kayla Skrilk’s No. 3-ranked rink on Friday.

“With these types of things, you always want to take it one day at a time and never look too far ahead,” Brown said.

"But at the same time, you still need to know what you’re up against — and I think that if we play the way we are capable of, I think we can be a top-three seed in the pool and advance to the playoffs.”

'Very focused on the Scotties'

While Brown’s doctors have signed off on her competing at this stage in her pregnancy, another conversation might have to take place should they be hoisting the big trophy on Feb. 23.

This year’s Women’s World Curling Championship gets underway on March 15 in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

Supporting Team B.C. every throw along the way will be an entourage of nearly a dozen — 11 friends, family members and coaches looking to help make Brown’s rink the first Scotties champs from B.C. since Kelowna’s Kelly Scott had the honours in 2006.

“We are all very focused on the Scotties,” Brown said.

"I don’t want my pregnancy to overshadow any of the success or hard work our team has put in this year. We are all competing at a high level and I don’t want my pregnancy to take away from what we are setting out to do."

Follow the Brown rink’s journey through the Scotties on TSN. The tournament gets underway on Friday and runs through Feb. 23.