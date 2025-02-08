Lawsuit seeks compensation for survivors of tragic highway crash north of Kamloops that killed 3

Photo: Jarrod Clarke This still from a dashcam video shows the moment a Ford F-150 crossed the centre on Highway 5 north of Kamloops on March 1, 2023, causing a collision that killed three members of a family of recent Afghan immigrants.

The survivors of a tragic highway collision north of Kamloops that killed three members of a family of recent Afghan immigrants are suing the driver that caused the crash.

David Morris Khadikin was behind the wheel of a southbound Ford F-150 on March 1, 2023, when he crossed the centre line of Highway 5 near Blackpool, colliding first with an oncoming commercial truck before striking a Ford Escape carrying the victims.

Killed were Abdul Rahim Paiwand, Zabihullah Ahmadi and Rukshana Sakhizade.

Khadikin, 40, was sentenced last summer to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death.

Lawsuits filed this week in B.C. Supreme Court are now seeking compensation for the two survivors.

Catastrophic injuries

The lawsuits allege the two survivors — Sherin Gul Ahmadi and her young sister, who Castanet is not naming — suffered serious physical and emotional trauma as a result of the crash.

Ahmadi was left with a fractured spine, two broken femurs, a severe traumatic brain injury requiring surgery, memory loss and cognitive deficits, among other maladies. Her claim states she was in a “prolonged coma” following the crash and has lost the ability to stand and walk independently.

The child suffered a traumatic brain injury, injury to the heart and other organs which required surgery, a fractured hand and various soft tissue injuries.

Both survivors are claiming psychological injuries stemming from the emotional trauma they experienced at the scene. They were present for the death of their mother, their six-year-old brother and their cousin.

The lawsuits allege a long list of negligent behaviour on Khadikin's part.

Khadikin will have 21 days to respond once he has been served.