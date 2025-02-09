Time served, probation for burglar who stole high-end bike from North Kamloops apartment building

Photo: RCMP Tyral Dane Lariviere

A burglar who stole a pricy mountain bike from a locked storage room inside a North Kamloops apartment building has been sentenced to three months in jail.

Tyral Dane Lariviere, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Court heard Lariviere was caught on video surveillance getting buzzed into an apartment building on Yew Street shortly before midnight on Dec. 29, 2023.

On the video, he can then be seen breaking into a lock box and stealing keys. He used those keys to get into a locked storage room, where he pulled a set of bolt cutters from his backpack and snipped the lock on a 2007 Specialized FX bike, which has a replacement value of $1,500.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Lariviere fled on the stolen bike — but not for long.

“He returns about four hours later with an unidentified man,” he said. “They go into a security room with keys that he’d stolen previously, then walk out with a computer.”

Neither the bike nor the computer were recovered, and Goulet said Lariviere caused about $2,500 worth of damage to the building while breaking into the lock box.

Lariviere is from Alberta, but he’s been living in Kamloops for about three years.

“I apologize for my bad behaviour and I don’t plan on doing that again,” he said. "I just want to say sorry about that to the owner of the bike.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for 90 days of jail, which worked out to time served, plus 12 months of probation.

While on probation, Lariviere will be prohibited from possessing any bike that is not his and from going near the Yew Street apartment building.

He will also be required to pay $1,500 in restitution and to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.