Kamloops Mounties executing warrant at North Kamloops home

Photo: Contributed

A large police presence that included the emergency response team closed down part of Tranquille Road near Holt Street Friday morning.

The Kamloops RCMP's crime reduction unit (CRU) and tactical team temporarily closed off part of Tranquille Road at about 10 a.m.

The road has since reopened, but police are still visible in the 1700-block of Brunner Avenue where a search warrant is being executed as part of an investigation Cpl. Dana Napier said.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police are actively on scene investigating.