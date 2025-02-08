Logan Lake man earns King Charles Coronation Medal for volunteer efforts

Photo: Contributed King Charles III Coronation Medal winner Bruce Rye surrounded by regional politicians after earning the award Jan. 30

Logan Lake's Bruce Rye has been recognized with a King Charles Coronation Medal for his volunteer efforts in the community.

Rye was nominated by Logan Lake mayor Robin Smith due to he and his wife Jesse’s volunteer efforts.

“We are talking about a couple who have spent their entire lives serving people and I can’t even begin to imagine the volunteer hours these two have invested everywhere they’ve landed over the years,” Smith said.

“I think we’re extraordinarily lucky that they chose Logan Lake to be their home in their retirement.”

In addition to Smith, other regional politicians were on hand for the ceremony at the Logan Lake District Fire Hall.

Member of the Legislative Assembly for Fraser-Nicola Tony Luck, as well as Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo and Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MPs Frank Caputo and Dan Albas were in attendance.

Rye’s family and friends also turned up for the occasion.

The medals are distributed to individuals who have made a significant contribution to their country, province or region.